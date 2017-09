SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, posted a third-quarter net loss of 122 million reais ($32 million) on Thursday, well below an average estimate of a 52 million reais profit in a Reuters survey of analysts.

$1 = 3.85 Brazilian reais