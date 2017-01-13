FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brazil's GPA reports 7.7 pct rise in Q4 same-store food sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 13, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's GPA reports 7.7 pct rise in Q4 same-store food sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer GPA SA reported a 7.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter same-store food sales despite the country's prolonged recession.

For the year, same-store food sales, or those from stores open more than a year, rose 6.7 percent, São Paulo-based GPA said in a securities filing.

Its consolidated food sales rose 11.4 percent to 41.54 billion reais ($13 billion) last year, it said.

GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

$1 = 3.1805 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.