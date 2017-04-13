FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's GPA books 9.5 pct rise in revenue from food division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-quarter net revenue from its food division to 10.553 billion reais ($3.37 billion), according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Sales surged 28.8 percent in the Assaí cash-and-carry unit, but grew just 0.4 percent at the Extra and Pão de Açúcar supermarket chains. Via Varejo SA, the appliance division that GPA is looking to sell, separately reported a 2.2 percent rise in net revenue to 5.993 billion reais, as sales rose 4.2 percent at physical stores and fell 5.7 percent online.

$1 = 3.13 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes

