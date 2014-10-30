FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA lifts profit despite headwinds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 30, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA lifts profit despite headwinds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of earnings, context)

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, posted a slight advance in quarterly profit on Thursday as disciplined cost controls offset a sharp retail slowdown in the country.

Third-quarter net income rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 390 million reais ($162 million), just ahead of the nearly 7 percent rise in consumer prices over the same period.

Sales at stores open for at least 12 months, a measure known as same-store sales, rose just 3 percent from a year ago, with consumer confidence at a five-year low as Latin America’s biggest economy fell into recession.

Still, GPA trimmed administrative expenses and held back operating costs, delivering the strongest operating profit margin in at least five years.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 13 percent to 1.168 billion reais, in line with an average estimate of 1.2 billion reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, edged up to 7.5 percent from 7.3 percent a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed did not provide enough estimates for net income. ($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.