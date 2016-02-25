FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil retailer GPA posts steep plunge in quarterly profit
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Brazil retailer GPA posts steep plunge in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show net earnings fell by nearly 99 percent, not by half)

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 6 million reais ($2 million), down nearly 99 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company said weak sales, mismanaged inventory in the Cnova e-commerce unit and dismal results from home appliance division Via Varejo combined to hammer its profitability, underscoring the challenges ahead in a severe recession.

GPA flagged write-downs following an internal probe of Cnova in Brazil last month before replacing the local head of the division. The group also named a new head of supermarkets after sales in that division began to slip.

Surging energy costs and double-digit inflation last year made it harder for GPA to maintain profits in the face of stagnant sales. Operating costs rose 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while net revenue edged up just 0.2 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 61.7 percent to 622 million reais.

$1 = 3.96 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.