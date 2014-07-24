FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Margins at Brazil retailer GPA's food unit seen stable, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 24, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Margins at Brazil retailer GPA's food unit seen stable, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, expects the gross profit margin of its food business to remain at the level seen in the second quarter, executives said on Thursday.

Under the command of France’s Casino SA, GPA’s supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores have adopted a more aggressive pricing strategy, sacrificing gross margin to win market share as consumer demand stagnates.

On a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, Chief Executive Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi added that GPA should meet its 2014 targets for new stores and store expansions, investing “just under” 2 billion reais ($900 million) this year.

$1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Brad Haynes, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.