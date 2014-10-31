FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer GPA aims for stable gross profit margins
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retailer GPA aims for stable gross profit margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - GPA SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, aims to maintain its current gross profit margin, executives told analysts on Friday, suggesting the company had ended a cycle of cutting prices to boost sales during an economic downturn.

GPA’s gross margin slipped to 25.7 percent in the third quarter from 26.2 percent a year earlier, the company said in a quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

The company is controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)


