February 12, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retailer GPA posts 2 pct drop in 4th-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, posted a fourth-quarter profit of 673 million reais ($239 million), down 2 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Net income beat an average forecast of 635 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as Ebitda, rose 24 percent to 1.622 billion reais, missing an average forecast of 1.854 billion reais.

$1 = 2.82 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Leslie Adler

