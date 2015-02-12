Brazil retailer GPA posts 2 pct drop in 4th-quarter profit

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, posted a fourth-quarter profit of 673 million reais ($239 million), down 2 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Net income beat an average forecast of 635 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as Ebitda, rose 24 percent to 1.622 billion reais, missing an average forecast of 1.854 billion reais.