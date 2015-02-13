FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer GPA says still focused on competitive food prices
February 13, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil retailer GPA says still focused on competitive food prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s biggest retailer, GPA SA, remains focused on offering competitive prices at its supermarkets and convenience stores to win market share in a consumer slowdown, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Jose Hidalgo said on Friday.

A jump in fourth-quarter gross profit margins at food stores, reported in earnings on Thursday, was due to a shifting sales mix and store openings rather than raising prices, Hidalgo told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
