a year ago
Brazil's GPA says 2nd qtr net revenue up 5 pct
July 12, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's GPA says 2nd qtr net revenue up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Tuesday reported net revenue of 16.684 billion reais ($5.08 billion) in the second quarter, up 5.0 percent from the same period of last year, adjusted for the effect of an earlier Easter.

Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 3.2 percent, the company said in a statement. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie.

$1 = 3.2870 Brazilian reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
