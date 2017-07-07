* GPIF posts $69.5 bln investment gain for year
* Global stock market rally helps GPIF's gain
* GPIF president: market has been volatile, cash holdings
raised
(Adds GPIF president's comment, more details)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest pension fund, saw
its shift into riskier assets pay off as it posted a gain of 7.9
trillion yen ($69.5 billion) in the fiscal year ended on March
31 as global stock markets rallied.
GPIF on Friday reported a return of 5.86 percent in the
year, on assets worth 144.9 trillion yen - a record high for the
fund.
In 2015, the fund posted a negative return of 3.82 percent
and it lost 5.3 trillion yen.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 12.8 percent
last fiscal year, helped by the Bank of Japan's aggressive
purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF). Global stocks also
benefitted from continuing loose monetary policy, with central
banks around the world keeping rates close to all-time lows.
GPIF made a return of 14.89 percent on its Japanese stock
holdings, and 14.2 percent on its foreign stock holdings.
In 2014, GPIF made a major policy shift, increasing
investments in riskier assets such as stocks for higher returns,
while it reduced its reliance on low-yielding domestic bonds.
Japanese stock holdings accounted for 23.28 percent of
GPIF's assets, while domestic bonds made up 31.68 percent.
The pension fund allocated 23.12 percent to foreign stocks
and 13.03 percent to foreign bonds. The remaining 8.89 percent
was held mainly in cash, which increased from 5.14 percent a
year ago.
"The market was volatile throughout the year and it was
difficult to make a prediction," GPIF President Norihiro
Takahashi told a news conference.
"So that's why we wanted to increase our cash holdings to
prepare for our next investments," he said.
In the year to March, markets were affected by Britain's
vote last June to leave the European union and U.S. President
Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.
GPIF's Japanese bond portfolio made a negative return of
0.85 percent, while foreign bond holdings returned a negative
3.22 percent as yields rose, pushing bond prices down.
GPIF said it had owned shares in 2,207 companies through
March, while its Japanese bonds were mostly in JGBs.
($1 = 113.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)