GP Investments earns $135 mln from BR Properties sale

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - GP Investments, the largest Latin American private equity firm, earned $135 million from the sale of its stake in commercial real estate developer BR Properties, more than twice the amount in originally invested in the Brazilian firm.

GP Investments, a buyout firm based in Hamilton, Bermuda, that is composed mainly of Brazilian capital, said the investment had produced an internal rate of return of 24.1 percent in U.S. dollars since 2006, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.