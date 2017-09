Jan 21 (Reuters) - GPPI SA :

* Issued 39,378,928 series D shares of issue price 0.1 zlotys per share via private subscription offer

* BRASVILLE TRADING AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED acquired 21,422,357 series D shares for 2.1 million zlotys ($566,220)

* MEDFUND Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych acquired 17,956,571 series D shares for 1.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7088 zlotys)