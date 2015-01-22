BRIEF-GPPI announces changes in shareholding structure

Jan 22 (Reuters) - GPPI SA :

* Following the company’s capital increase, INC SA has its stake in GPPI decreased to 1.05 percent from 8.23 percent

* INC’s number of the company’s shares has not changed and amounts to 475,000

* Following the company’s capital increase, Pactor Sp. z o.o. has its stake in GPPI decreased to 1.03 percent from 8.06 percent

* Pactor’s number of the company’s shares has not changed and amounts to 465,391 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)