BRIEF-GPPI announces changes in shareholding structure
January 22, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GPPI announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - GPPI SA :

* Following the company’s capital increase, INC SA has its stake in GPPI decreased to 1.05 percent from 8.23 percent

* INC’s number of the company’s shares has not changed and amounts to 475,000

* Following the company’s capital increase, Pactor Sp. z o.o. has its stake in GPPI decreased to 1.03 percent from 8.06 percent

* Pactor’s number of the company’s shares has not changed and amounts to 465,391 Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

