OCt 30 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA :

* Q3 revenue of 77.9 million zlotys versus 69 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 operating profit of 36.1 million zlotys versus 28.5 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit of 30 million zlotys versus 26 million zlotys year ago

* Q3 EBITDA was 44.1 million zlotys, up 13.5 pct year on year

* Says in first 9 months of 2014 EBITDA was 129.4 mln zlotys, up 6.4 pct compared to 9 months of 2013

