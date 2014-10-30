FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GPW announces new dividend policy
October 30, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GPW announces new dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA :

* Said on Wednesday its management board will recommend to the company’s shareholders’ General Meeting an annual dividend payment at a level exceeding 60 pct of the consolidated net profit of the WSE Group for the financial year attributable to the shareholders, adjusted for the share of profit of associates

* Company’s Management Board plans to recommend a dividend payment for 2014 at 2.40 zlotys gross per share and a dividend payment for 2015 at 2.60 zlotys gross per share

