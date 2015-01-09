FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange fines and reprimands
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 9, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Warsaw Stock Exchange fines and reprimands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it decided to fine Admassive Group SA, ATON-HT SA, Genesis Energy SA, AIR Market SA, Nemex SA 15,000 zlotys ($4,100) each and ask them to sign an agreement with an authorized advisor for at least 1 year

* The WSE fined Taxus Fund SA 10,000 zlotys for not publishing its FY 2013 financial statements within allocated timeframe

* The WSE reprimanded Nicolas Games SA, BDF SA , Playmakers SA, Progres Investment SA and Telestrada SA for not publishing their 2014 Q3 results within allocated timeframe

Text source: bit.ly/1FyX4S6

Further company coverage: and and and and and and and and and ($1 = 3.6259 zlotys)

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.