a year ago
Spain's Isolux says in talks to sell Brazilian assets to Brookfield
August 23, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Spain's Isolux says in talks to sell Brazilian assets to Brookfield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Spain's energy company Grupo Isolux Corsan SA IPO-ISOL.MC said on Tuesday it is in talks to sell operating rights on Brazilian power transmission lines to Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

The Spanish company said in a statement sent to Reuters that negotiations are advancing at good pace but it declined to elaborate. Isolux has licenses to operate about 4,700 kilometers (2,900 miles) of power transmissions lines in Brazil. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
