Dec 23 (Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Reported on Monday ING Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA funds: ING OFE and ING DFE raised their stake in the company to 6.88 (553,910 shares) pct from 3.09 pct (248,548 shares) via open market transactions

