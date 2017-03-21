FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Southeast Asian ride hailing firm Grab expands to Myanmar
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 5 months ago

Southeast Asian ride hailing firm Grab expands to Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Ride hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies Inc, launched services in Myanmar on Tuesday, expanding operations to a seventh country in the region.

Grab was working with a small group of taxi drivers in a trial in Yangon, the biggest city, and would scale up gradually, the company said in a statement. Uber is currently unavailable in Yangon.

Grab is already operating in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The expansion into Myanmar comes as authorities there are trying to improve its public transport system, having for the first time introduced regular bus lines, timetables and salaries for drivers.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Simon cameron-Moore

