FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ride-hailing app Grab sees some profitable services this year
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 28, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Ride-hailing app Grab sees some profitable services this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer uses the GrabTaxi app on her smartphone to book for a taxi in Hanoi, Vietnam September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Grab, which competes with Uber Technologies in southeast Asia, expects some of its services to turn profitable this year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Grab, previously known as GrabTaxi, allows users to book motorbikes, private cars and taxis. It also provides carpooling and last mile delivery in some cities.

“Certain verticals will be profitable this year,” CEO Anthony Tan told reporters at a briefing, but did not specify which ones.

Grab, whose investors include Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank Corp, China Investment Corp, Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Kuaidi and a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL], has raised about $700 million since it was launched in 2012.

The company operates in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.