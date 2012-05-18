Graff Diamonds sets price range for $1 bln HK IPO-sources

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - London jeweller Graff Diamonds has set an indicative price range of HK$25-HK$37 a share for a proposed Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $1 billion, the biggest IPO so far this year in the financial hub, two sources with knowledge of the plans said on Friday.

Graff plans to sell $850 million of new shares and another $150 million in existing shares, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The jeweller is offering between 211 million and 312 million shares, one source added.