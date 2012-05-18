FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Graff Diamonds sets price range for $1 bln HK IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 18, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Graff Diamonds sets price range for $1 bln HK IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - London jeweller Graff Diamonds has set an indicative price range of HK$25-HK$37 a share for a proposed Hong Kong initial public offering of up to $1 billion, the biggest IPO so far this year in the financial hub, two sources with knowledge of the plans said on Friday.

Graff plans to sell $850 million of new shares and another $150 million in existing shares, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The jeweller is offering between 211 million and 312 million shares, one source added.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.