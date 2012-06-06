FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Irish retailer Atlantic given court protection
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Irish retailer Atlantic given court protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Irish retailer Atlantic Home Care, a subsidiary of Grafton Group, has been granted court protection after the collapse of the country’s housing boom caused its revenue to fall by almost half.

The retailer, which accounts for under 3 percent of the group’s revenue has seen its annual turnover fall from 100 million euros ($125 million) to 56 million euros since 2007, Grafton said in a statement.

Atlantic on Wednesday filed for examinership, a process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and administration in Britain, and was granted court protection, the statement said.

The retailer will seek to cut its rent bill during the examinership and may close some stores in a bid to return to profitability, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.