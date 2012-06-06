UPDATE 1-Irish retailer Atlantic given court protection

DUBLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Irish retailer Atlantic Home Care, a subsidiary of Grafton Group, has been granted court protection after the collapse of the country’s housing boom caused its revenue to fall by almost half.

The retailer, which accounts for under 3 percent of the group’s revenue has seen its annual turnover fall from 100 million euros ($125 million) to 56 million euros since 2007, Grafton said in a statement.

Atlantic on Wednesday filed for examinership, a process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and administration in Britain, and was granted court protection, the statement said.

The retailer will seek to cut its rent bill during the examinership and may close some stores in a bid to return to profitability, it said.