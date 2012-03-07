FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Grafton sees 'subdued' growth for UK building supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Operating profit up 13% at 54.7 mln euros vs forecast 53 mln

* Revenue rises 3% to 2.05 bln euros

* Sees 2012 as ‘subdued’

DUBLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Irish building and home improvement supplies group Grafton reported a 13 percent rise in profits on Wednesday and predicted a further rise in 2012 thanks to cost savings, saying turnover growth was likely to be “modest”.

The group, which competes with Travis Perkins and Wolseley in the UK market, posted a full-year underlying operating profit of 54.7 million euros ($71.74 million), up from 48.4 million a year ago, on revenue up 3 percent at 2.05 billion euros.

Grafton said in January it expected its operating profit to be at the upper end of a forecast range of between 52 million euros and 55 million, due to significant cost savings and favourable weather conditions in November and December, which benefited sales.

Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast full-year operating profit of 53.5 million euros.

“The group is targeting further operating profit growth for 2012 based on cost savings and modest turnover growth, subject to market conditions,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the UK growth is forecast to remain subdued in the near term before starting to improve as households’ real incomes gradually recover,” it added.

Grafton, which makes nearly three quarters of its turnover in the UK, said the Irish economy has stabilised but the immediate outlook was “challenging” due to pressure on disposable incomes, job concerns and tight credit conditions.

Travis Perkins, Britain’s largest distributor of building materials, forecast solid progress in 2012, after reporting a 37 percent rise in full-year profit that was at the top end of expectations in February.

Shares in Grafton, which have hovered around the 3-euro mark in recent years, closed at 3.3 euros on Monday after climbing back by over a third since the start of the year and valuing the group at approximately 760 million euros.

