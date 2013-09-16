FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's Grafton to switch listing to London exchange
September 16, 2013 / 6:32 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland's Grafton to switch listing to London exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Home improvement and building supplies group Grafton said on Monday it will switch its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange next month.

Grafton units will cease trading on the Irish stock exchange on Oct. 15 and will trade solely on the London bourse, reporting its results in sterling. Its decision was prompted by a fall in the number of shares held in Ireland, it said in a statement.

The firm, the third-largest building merchant in Britain, in August launched a review to evaluate a possible move to London.

The Irish index has seen trading nosedive and top names, such as Greencore and CRH, move their primary listings on the back of Ireland’s banking crash.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
