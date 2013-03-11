Export Summary-South Korea buys corn, Oman buys Canadian wheat

March 11 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

CORN SALE: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased 68,000 tonnes of corn thought likely to be sourced from South America in a directly-negotiated deal, European traders said on Monday.

WHEAT SALE: A flour mill in Oman has purchased about 20,000 tonnes of Canadian-origin milling wheat in a tender for the same volume which closed last week, European traders said on Monday.

CORRECTED SOYBEAN, CORN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 225,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans and 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery during the 2013/14 marketing year and 330,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2012/13 marketing year, USDA said.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian state commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has issued an international tender to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of soyoil and 15,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is March 13.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India’s state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $301 per tonne from the Netherlands’s Louis Dreyfus in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Monday.

PENDING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

TOP STORIES: Egypt is planning to build 150 silos ahead of its 2014 wheat harvest, the supply minister said, as the North African country seeks to increase local production to reduce reliance on increasingly expensive imports.

* Tunisia will import 1.5 million tonnes of grain this year, and current stocks are enough for another two months, Tunisia’s state Grains Agency said on Monday.

* Saudi Arabia will buy more soft wheat of 11-12.5 percent protein in its next tender but has not yet decided what quantity to order, an official at its Grains and Silos Flour Management Organisation (GSFMO) said on Monday.

* Russia’s role as one of the cheapest wheat suppliers to the Middle East and North Africa may be jeopardised in 2013 as it looks to rebuild depleted stocks after last year’s drought.

* Brazil has harvested half of what should be a record soybean crop, but a logistics bottleneck on its roads and ports is turning buyers to the United States for costlier but more readily available supplies.