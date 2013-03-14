Export Summary-Japan buys wheat, China buys Indian corn

March 14 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

WHEAT SALE: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture bought a total of 130,533 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a weekly tender that closed on Thursday.

CORN SALE: Indian traders have struck a rare deal to export 13,700 tonnes of corn to China, as the world’s second largest consumer of the grain tries to meet rapidly increasing demand from its animal feed sector amid high domestic prices.

WHEAT, CORN, SOYMEAL TENDER: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi has issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat, 20,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 5,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Thursday. The tender closed earlier this week, offers are still being examined and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

FAILED FEED WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture received no bids for imports of feed wheat or feed barley in a weekly tender under the simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) system that closed on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

PENDING TENDERS

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

TOP STORIES: Premiums over Chicago futures prices paid for soybeans at Brazil’s Paranagua port turned negative for the first time in the 2012/13 crop year on Thursday as a record harvest pressures prices and transportation delays crimp demand.

* Saudi Arabia has opened new and potentially lucrative export channels for wheat exporters such as France and the United States by including soft wheat for the first time in its tenders earlier this month.

* Canadian exports of canola, a key source of vegetable oil, have fallen sharply as the crop becomes too expensive for importers after a disappointing harvest.

* Australia’s wheat stockpiles are likely to fall as much as three-quarters by the end of the 2012/2013 marketing year from a year ago, run down by strong export demand, a top executive of major grain handler CBH Group said on Thursday.

* Farmers in Argentina are holding back their new-crop soybean sales, hoping for prices to climb on the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said on Thursday. Argentine farmers have so far priced just 10 percent of their crop versus up to 30 percent at this time last year, traders said.

* India is holding firm to a price of $300 a tonne for its wheat despite falling global prices, setting the scene once again for piles of rotting grain, even though it needs to feed its half-a-billion poor.

* Brazilian dock workers have postponed a 24-hour nationwide strike planned for March 19 to allow more time to negotiate with the government, an umbrella unit that represents them said on Thursday.

* Russia plans to buy wheat on the domestic market in the August-October period to replenish stocks after last year’s drought, an agriculture ministry official said on Thursday, a move seen bringing more risks for the country’s exportable surplus.