Export Summary-China cancels Brazil soy purchases; Tunisia buys wheat

March 19 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

CANCELED SOYBEAN SALES: China’s leading soybean trader, the Sunrise Group, will cancel almost 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybean cargoes because shipments have been delayed by severe port congestion in the South American nation, a company official said on Tuesday.

WHEAT, BARLEY SALE: Tunisia’s state grains agency on Tuesday purchased 67,000 tonnes of soft wheat all at $334.69 a tonne c&f in an international tender for the same volume, European traders said. Tunisia also bought 50,000 tonnes of feed barley, with half priced at $303.86 a tonne c&f and the rest at $305.36 a tonne c&f, traders said.

CORN, SOYBEAN TENDER: The Taiwan Sugar Corp. has issued an international tender to buy 23,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin corn and 12,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin soybeans, European traders said. Offer deadline is March 21.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer reissued an international tender on Tuesday to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment between April 20 to May 20, a company statement said.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company MMTC Ltd has issued an international tender to export 65,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment in April, a company statement said on Tuesday.

PENDING TENDERS

WHEAT TENDER: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued a tender to buy optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in June, European traders said. The bidding deadline is on March 19, they said.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

TOP STORIES: Canadian corn is flowing to U.S. ethanol plants and feed suppliers in larger than usual volumes, with up to 1 million tonnes expected in 2012/13, as a large Ontario crop backfills demand after last year’s severe U.S. drought.

* Japan’s use of corn in animal feed fell in January from a year earlier, as users shunned the grain for cheaper alternatives following last year’s record U.S. prices.

* Ukraine’s grain exports in the July 2012 to June 2013 season may rise to 25.6 million tonnes from 22.8 million tonnes in 2011/12 and beat the previous estimate of about 23 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Tuesday.

* Russia, one of the world’s key wheat exporters, will have a modest grain exportable surplus for the second year in a row due to low market stocks and state plans to replenish strategic reserves, SovEcon agriculture analysts said on Tuesday.

* Egypt plans to start rationing subsidised bread, a minister said on Tuesday, taking a risky step to curb the budget deficit by restricting supplies of cheap loaves vital to the poor.

* China’s soybean stocks are at low levels despite its recent decision to cancel soybean import orders and the country’s March imports may be below its needs, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.

* Argentine exports of soyoil-based biodiesel are falling sharply largely because of trade friction with the European Union and Argentina is instead exporting more soyoil, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday.