Export Summary-Algeria, Libya, Oman buy wheat; Taiwan buys corn

March 20 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

WHEAT SALE: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought 350,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender at around $330 a tonne, cost and freight included, European traders said on Wednesday.

WHEAT SALE: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi has purchased 50,000 tonnes of wheat thought to be of Hungarian origin in an international tender to purchase around 30,000 tonnes which closed last week, European traders said on Wednesday.

WHEAT SALE: A flour mill in Oman has purchased about 10,000 tonnes of Indian-origin milling wheat in a private tender for 20,000 tonnes which closed last week, European traders said on Wednesday.

CORN SALE: Taiwan’s MFIG corn purchasing group has purchased 60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Argentina in a snap tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

RICE SALE: South Korea bought 17,000 tonnes of India origin rice for July arrival via tenders that closed on March 11, while rejecting other bids mainly due to high prices, a source from the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India’s state-run State Trading Corp received the highest bid at $306 per tonne from global trader Toepfer in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India’s PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $307 per tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore for its 150,000 tonnes wheat export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.

PENDING TENDERS

CORN, SOYBEAN TENDER: The Taiwan Sugar Corp. has issued an international tender to buy 23,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin corn and 12,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin soybeans, European traders said. Offer deadline is March 21.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer reissued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

TOP STORIES: France risks a fall in its wheat exports to Egypt as it relies on sales to the state buyer, whose role may shrink in an overhaul of the country’s costly food subsidy system, French export representatives said.

* Chinese threats to renege on up to 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans due to logistical delays have lowered port premiums and slowed producers’ sales of the commodity here, but many suspect actual cancellations will be much less.

* India is in talks with Egypt to export wheat, India’s trade minister, Anand Sharma, said on Wednesday.

* Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry will raise the cap on wheat exports in the July 2012 to June 2013 season to 7.0 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes, minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.

* Ukrainian private companies are considering an increase in their food exports to Iran despite payment problems caused by international sanctions against Tehran, Ukraine’s agriculture minister said.