Export Summary-UAE buys corn, barley; S.Korea passes on feed wheat tender

March 22 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

CORN, BARLEY TENDER: A private buyer in the United Arab Emirates has issued an international tender to purchase 20,000 tonnes corn and 20,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. The tender deadline was Thursday and offers are currently being considered, traders said.

FAILED FEED WHEAT TENDER: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has rejected all offers and made no purchase of 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat it had sought from international trading houses on Friday, European traders said.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 109,082 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between July and August via tenders, the state-run Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Tender registration is on April 2 and April 8.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued two new international tenders to sell and export a total 160,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat, European traders said on Friday.

PENDING TENDERS

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer reissued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

DURUM TENDER: Morocco’s state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the agency said on a statement. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.

TOP STORIES: Brazil’s revenue service said on Friday the government had no plans to shift taxes to favor exports of soy meal and oil over exports of beans, as a newspaper had reported, but said it could scrap taxes on domestic soy, coffee and sugar production.

* Monsanto Co hopes to roll out a new bioengineered, worm-resistant soybean seed for planting in Brazil next season, the firm’s local president said, but a successful launch is tied to approval from top-buyer China.

* As the U.S. government prepares for years of austerity, a bipartisan group of senators is aiming to give the agency that maintains ports and waterways extraordinary protection from budget cuts.

* Ukraine is likely to raise its grain exports by about 26 percent to 27 million tonnes in the July 2013-June 2014 season due to the expected record crop of more than 53 million tonnes, an analyst at UkrAgroConsult consultancy said on Friday.

* Thai rice exporters, who have seen volumes slump in the past 18 months because of a government intervention scheme, could shift some of their activities to Myanmar, which is working to revive its rice sector under an outward-looking government.

* China has agreed to allow imports of Australian canola under specific conditions, an Australian industry group said on Friday, overturning a three-year ban.