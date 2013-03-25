Export Summary-China buys U.S. soybeans, Australian rapeseed

March 25 (Reuters) - Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

SOYBEAN SALE: Private exporters reported the sale of 234,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the next marketing year, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.

RAPESEED SALE: Chinese companies have bought as much as 300,000 tonnes of Australian rapeseed over the weekend, an official think-tank said on Monday, in the first such purchases after China lifted a ban on Australian rapeseed imposed in 2009.

CORN SALE: A private buyer in the United Arab Emirates has purchased 40,000 tonnes of corn likely to be sourced from South America in an international tender for a nominal 20,000 tonnes, European traders said.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has issued an international tender to purchase up to 12,000 tonnes of soyoil and 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is April 2.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India’s state-run State Trading Corp issued a tender to export 70,000 tonnes of wheat, a company statement said on Monday. The bidding process closes on April 16.

WHEAT TENDER: Australian wheat was offered at the lowest price in Iraq’s tender to purchase a minimum 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Sunday, European traders said on Monday. No purchase has yet been made, traders said.

WHEAT TENDER: An Indian firm made the lowest offer of $313.65 a tonne in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh’s state grains buyer, an agency official said on Monday.

WHEAT EXPORTS: Germany exported 125,577 tonnes of wheat to Iran in January 2013, figures from the German statistics agency showed on Monday. This brought total German wheat exports to Iran in the period between July 2012 and January 2013 to a substantial 905,306 tonnes, agency figures showed.

PENDING TENDERS

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer reissued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 109,082 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between July and August via tenders, the state-run Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Tender registration is on April 2 and April 8.

DURUM TENDER: Morocco’s state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the agency said on a statement. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.

TOP STORIES: Rains over Brazil’s main soy-growing areas in the last week slowed the pace of harvesting and threatened the quality of the crop in places, agriculture consultancy AgRural said on Monday, with the expected record crop now nearly two-thirds complete.

* Contract talks between a group of U.S. Pacific Northwest grain exporters and a dockworkers’ union remained stalemated on Monday after the first bargaining session in three months, aided by a federal mediator, broke down on Friday.

* Despite dangerously low stockpiles of wheat, Egypt is unlikely to be able to buy more at international tenders until at least the end of June, industry sources say, and its plans to grow record harvests at home to replace imports are unrealistic.

* Russian wheat prices have fallen to levels which could compete on world markets and exports could be renewed in the remaining three months of the crop year, analysts and traders said on Monday.

* Egypt’s government has allocated 11 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to buy 4.5 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers this year, state media said on Sunday as the most populous Arab country struggles to ensure supplies.

* The Black Sea region’s top three grain producers - Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan - will see output and potential export volumes restored in the 2013/14 marketing year with improved weather conditions benefiting crops.

* Indonesia’s rice surplus will jump by as much as 22 percent to 8.3 million tonnes this year, an agriculture ministry official said on Monday, and urged state procurement agency Bulog to scrap imports this year and build stocks from domestic supplies.