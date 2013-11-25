UPDATE 1-Iran's private buyers seek big wheat purchases after years away

* Iranian private buyers return to market after 2 years away

By Michael Hogan

HAMBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - After a near two-year hiatus, Iranian private buyers are inquiring about purchasing 300,000 tonnes or more of milling wheat, signalling that a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme over the weekend is having an effect, European traders say.

One trader said up to 500,000 tonnes may be being sought by Iranian private interests.

Trade disruption caused by western sanctions over Iran’s nuclear activities meant Iranian wheat buying has been concentrated almost entirely in the hands of the state purchasing agency, the Government Trading Corporation (GTC), with private buyers absent from international markets.

But the breakthrough deal between world powers and Iran over the weekend will halt Iran’s most sensitive nuclear activity and suspend sanctions by the United States and the European Union on several sectors of Iran’s economy for an initial six-month period.

While sanctions have not targeted food or animal feed shipments, financial measures froze Iranian companies out of much of the global banking system, which has hindered deals for food imports.

“Iranian private wheat importers apparently believe the sanctions deal at the weekend could open the international banking system to them again pretty rapidly,” a trader said.

“I received a large number of inquiries about buying wheat from private Iranian interests today largely for February/March (2014) shipment.”

Traders said the new private inquiries were separate from an inquiry to buy about 300,000 tonnes made by the GTC and reported on Nov. 4.

Unconfirmed market talk was that the GTC has bought an unknown volume of the Nov. 4 inquiry, although not the full amount.

“I have not actually seen any purchases by the private sector yet as the formal administrative process of lifting the banking sanctions could take several weeks in most countries,” another trader said.

One European trader said it could be at least a month before international banking services for Iranian wheat purchases are normalised.

“In anticipation of money being available I think a lot of the privates will get into the trade,” the trader said. “I‘m not sure how many (trading houses) will be willing to sell without seeing the liquidity or the funds being made available but I think it’s just a matter of time.”

He said it could take time for the private sector to negotiate trade credit facilities with banks, meaning the Iranian state may have to continue to carry the main import burden in the near future. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)