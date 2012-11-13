UPDATE 2-Kazakh ministry suspects regions falsifying crop data

* Farmers complain of official pressure to exaggerate yields

* Satellite monitoring shows smaller harvest than reported

* Kazakhstan to cut grain export forecast if data confirmed (Recasts with quotes, details, background)

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry said it suspected regional grain-belt governments of exaggerating the size of their crops to win political favour, raising the possibility that exports could be lower than forecast.

According to figures supplied by local governments, the drought-ravaged grain crop fell to 12.3 million tonnes by clean weight this year from a post-Soviet high of 27 million tonnes last year, the ministry said.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Muslim Umiryayev said on Tuesday, however, that the three biggest grain regions - Akmola, Kostanai and Northern Kazakhstan - reported a combined grain crop of 11.2 million tonnes, while satellite monitoring data showed a crop of just 9.8 million tonnes.

“What causes the Agriculture Ministry concern is that we have a discrepancy of 1.4 million tonnes,” Umiryayev told a news conference. The ministry will verify the data within a month.

“Beyond all doubt, if our data are confirmed we will revise our export potential,” the deputy minister said.

Large-scale distortions of grain crop data in one of the world’s 10 biggest wheat-exporting countries, if confirmed, would smack of a Soviet-era corruption scandal, when the leaders of neighbouring Uzbekistan reported implausibly high cotton harvests, which were later disproved by satellite photos.

This could also embarrass veteran President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled the oil-rich country with a firm hand for more than two decades. He personally appoints regional heads and is often photographed walking in fields of waving wheat.

“We are seeing more frequent cases of collective farms and private farmers addressing the (agriculture) minister’s blog to complain about illegal demands by regional administrations to upwardly distort grain yields,” Umiryayev said.

A farmer from Kostanai region wrote to the minister, Asylzhan Mamytbekov, on Nov. 2. He identified himself as “Citizen” and said he had been compelled by district authorities to report higher yields than were true.

“These distortions are not by 0.1 or 0.2 tonnes per hectare, but two-fold,” he wrote. “Those refusing to do so are intimidated with non-stop inspections by various state bodies. How long will this lawlessness last?”

COWS FROM SPACE?

The three northern regions, stretching from Siberia to the capital Astana, typically account for three quarters of the area that Kazakhstan sows to grain. Kostanai in particular felt the drought: the average yield in the province fell by 64 percent.

Kanat Gabdulin, head of the agriculture department in the Kostanai regional administration, disputed the ministry’s suspicions of discrepancy between its data and satellite images.

“I disagree,” he told Reuters by telephone. “You can spot the presence of a plant and its variety from space, but how do you establish its mass? Do you fancy establishing a cow’s weight from space?” he said. “We have exact data for Kostanai region.”

Government officials in Northern Kazakhstan and Akmola, the region which surrounds Astana, could not be reached for comment.

The ministry said in a statement that “realistic statistics reflecting true grain yields ... are crucial for safeguarding the country’s food security”. It did not say where it obtained the satellite data.

Yields approximately halved on average to 0.98 tonnes per hectare, the ministry data based on regional reports showed.

Kazakhstan’s population of 16.7 million consumes about 2.5 million tonnes of grain annually. Domestic supplies are not endangered by the drought, but the country will have to dig into carryover stocks to maintain its position on the world market.

The ministry, basing its forecast on the 12.3 million tonne crop number, said Kazakhstan would have around 8 million tonnes of grain available for export in the 2012/13 marketing year.

The 8 million-tonne export forecast, about 1 million tonnes more than Mamytbekov predicted last week, was based on carryover stocks of 9.8 million tonnes as of July 1.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Kazakhstan’s wheat exports in 2012/13 at 7.0 million tonnes, down from 11.4 million tonnes in the preceding season.

Kazakhstan exported a record 12.1 million tonnes of grain in the year to June 30, 2012. In the season before that, which also followed a drought, it exported only 5.9 million tonnes.

Umiryayev said Kazakhstan had exported around 600,000 tonnes of grain and flour in grain equivalent in October. Monthly exports have declined from nearly 1 million tonnes since August, when government subsidies on high rail tariffs were removed. (Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton; editing by Jane Baird)