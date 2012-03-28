FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh port starts loading wheat for Iran
March 28, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

Kazakh port starts loading wheat for Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA, March 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea grain terminal has loaded its first 15,000 tonnes of wheat bound for Iran this season and a further 15,000 tonnes of barley since March 16, a port official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Thirty thousand tonnes of grain have been loaded for Iran since March 16,” said Yerkin Delmanov, deputy chairman of the Ak Bidai grain terminal in Aktau port.

“If since September only barley was being shipped, from the middle of March volumes have been split 50-50 between barley and wheat,” he said.

He said this ratio would continue until April 15. Thereafter, wheat would account for all remaining grain shipments from the port this season, he said. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Keiron Henderson)

