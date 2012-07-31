UPDATE 1-Medvedev sees grain surplus as Russia cuts crop estimate

* AgMin says may cut crop forecast to 75 mln over drought

* Russia to retain its grain exportable surplus - PM (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Key global wheat supplier Russia will be able to maintain an exportable grain surplus, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, even as the agriculture ministry narrowed down its estimate of the drought-hit harvest to 80 million tonnes.

The ministry cut its estimate from a previous 80-85 million tonnes and expected a 2012 exportable surplus of 12 million tonnes, according to Interfax news agency.

But Medvedev’s optimism could be undermined by the impact of unfavourable weather, that may force the government to cut its 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million tonnes from the current, adding to speculation over possible disruption to the country’s grain exports.

Russia banned grain exports in August 2010 in response to a fierce drought that ruined crops.

“In principle there is no precondition for a grain deficit, but the (estimated) harvest (level) should be retained,” Medvedev said during a government meeting in the Volgograd sowing region according to a transcript on www.government.ru website.

According to Medvedev, Russia has already harvested 26 million tonnes of grain this year. The total grain and legumes harvest of 80 million tonnes and its stock of 1 6 -17 million tonnes would allow Russia to cover domestic demand, which is estimated at 70-72 million tonnes, he said.

“If we remain within this range, this would be acceptable for our agriculture and for our country,” he said. “We will even retain some exportable surplus,”

DROUGHT HITS CROPS

Russia’s southern breadbasket regions have seen persistent rains after spring drought, but dry weather persisted in Siberia and the Volga regions.

Yields fell to 2.3 tonnes per hectare from last year’s 3.3 per tonne as a result, Medvedev said.

The chairman of a recently established commission on food security, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, said he saw no reason to cap exports this year, though speculation continued.

His commission is expected to meet on August 8 to discuss the grain market.

If the drought impact persists, Russia’s Agriculture Ministry may cut its 2012 grain crop forecast to 75 million tonnes, which is the most pessimistic estimate, agriculture minister Nikolai Fyodorov said on Tuesday.

But even this amount will suffice to cover the domestic needs and retain some exportable surplus, Fyodorov added.

Russia exported 1.13 million tonnes of grains, including 975,000 tonnes of wheat in the first three weeks of July this year.

The country’s state forecaster expects temperatures in Russia’s South, Siberia and Volga regions to remain high in the coming days.

In some parts of these sowing regions there will be an extraordinarily high risk of fire, the Federal Hydrometeorology and Environment Monitoring Service (Rosgidromet) said in its forecast for August 1-3.

SALES FROM STATE STOCK

Concerns over poor harvest yields pushed wheat prices higher in Russia’s eastern regions - Siberia, Urals and Volga- last week, despite stable prices in key export South regions, analysts said on Monday, adding to speculation that the government may be forced to sell part of its stock.

Medvedev said on Tuesday that grain prices in some parts of Russia are being manipulated and urged authorities to take counter-measures, but did not specify which regions have fallen victims to manipulation.

The terms of state grain interventions should be set shortly, Medvedev added.

From April to June Russia sold about 2 million tonnes of grain in state interventions and still has about 5 million tonnes in its stock.

Its wheat with 12.5 percent protein content was stable at $310 per tonne in Russia’s main deep-porter last week.

Wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday erased gains to head lower on profit-taking after the market’s about 40-percent surge in prices over the past six weeks of the drought. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)