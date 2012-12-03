FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-ADM raises bid for GrainCorp to $2.9 bln in cash
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-ADM raises bid for GrainCorp to $2.9 bln in cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co on Monday raised its bid for Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd to $2.9 billion in cash from $2.8 billion, as the U.S. agribusiness group seeks to expand its geographic reach.

ADM is now offering A$12.20 ($12.73) per share in cash, up from its prior bid of A$11.75. Including a recently announced dividend of 35 cents per share, which GrainCorp shareholders would be able to keep, ADM said its new offer is for A$12.55 per share.

ADM said the new proposal reflected the value of GrainCorp’s business, taking into account its 2012 results, new initiatives and dividends announced on Nov. 15.

ADM said it acquired an additional 5 percent of GrainCorp for the new offer price, raising its stake to 19.9 percent.

The offer comes at a time of dramatic consolidation in the global grains sector amid intense competition to feed fast-developing countries seeking food security. GrainCorp is the last available independent asset of scale in Australia, which is an attractive market due to stable policies and good links to Asia.

GrainCorp rejected ADM’s earlier bid, which valued the company at $2.8 billion, saying it undervalued GrainCorp after a bumper harvest delivered a record annual net profit. At the time, analysts and shareholders said they expected a higher offer, or offers from rivals.

ADM said its offer was subject to due diligence, which it is ready to begin immediately.

ADM Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said the bid offered more certainty, greater value and immediate returns than GrainCorp’s standalone plan.

A GrainCorp spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The company’s shares closed at A$11.94 in Sydney, up 0.3 percent. ADM shares were unchanged in New York premarket trade.

