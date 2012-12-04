FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GrainCorp shares rise after ADM raises bid, stake
December 4, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

GrainCorp shares rise after ADM raises bid, stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd rose 3 percent on Tuesday after U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co raised its takeover bid for the grains handling company.

Shares in GrainCorp rose as high as A$12.33 compared with ADM’s revised A$12.20 per share offer, which values the company at A$2.8 billion ($2.9 billion).

ADM also said it had raised its stake in GrainCorp, the last major independent grains handler in Australia, to 19.9 percent -the maximum it can hold before making a full takeover offer.

