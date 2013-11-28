FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian treasurer rejects GrainCorp-ADM deal
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2013 / 9:25 PM / 4 years ago

Australian treasurer rejects GrainCorp-ADM deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australia rejected the A$2.8 billion ($2.55 billion) takeover of GrainCorp by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) on Friday, saying the deal was contrary to the national interests.

Treasurer Joe Hockey said he would not allow to the ADM-GrainCorp deal after Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) failed to reach a consensus recommendation.

The deal, which faced stiff opposition from some grower groups and politicians, had been seen as the first test of the conservative government’s vow that Australia was “open for business” after the victory of Tony Abbott’s Liberal Party in elections in September.

Shares in GrainCorp closed on Thursday at A$11.20, compared to ADM’s A$12.20 per share bid, or A$13.20/share including dividends payable by GrainCorp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.