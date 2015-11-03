FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's 2015/16 grain output likely to miss official targets -GrainCorp
November 3, 2015

Australia's 2015/16 grain output likely to miss official targets -GrainCorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Recent unfavourable weather across Australia’s east coast will likely mean 2015/16 production misses official estimates, GrainCorp Ltd said on Tuesday.

Australia’s official commodity forecaster said in September that winter grain production on the east coast would reach 16.1 million tonnes.

But Mark Palmquist, managing director and chief executive officer of GrainCorp, said that estimate would be “tempered” by dry weather in recent months, while wet weather this week could also hit production. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

