Australia's GrainCorp appoints Palmquist as new CEO
August 11, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's GrainCorp appoints Palmquist as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian grains company GrainCorp Ltd on Tuesday announced it had appointed Mark Palmquist as its new chief executive officer, ending an eight-month search.

Palmquist will join GrainCorp, Australia’s largest listed agribusiness, from CHS Inc, where he worked for 35 years, most recently as chief operating officer, Ag Business.

GrainCorp’s previous CEO, Alison Watkins, resigned in December last year just days after Australia’s government rejected a takeover of the company by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Inc. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)

