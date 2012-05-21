FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GrainCorp revises up 2012 forecast after strong H1 results
May 21, 2012 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

GrainCorp revises up 2012 forecast after strong H1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s GrainCorp revised up its 2012 profit forecast after posting stronger-than-expected first-half earnings on the back of higher revenues from grains storage and handling and ports activities.

The bulk grain handler said it expects to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the 2012 financial year of A$385-A$415 million, up from a previous forecast of A$350-A$380 million.

The increase in full-year guidance comes after first-half earnings rose 36 percent to A$235 million, beating Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus forecast of A$220.7 million.

GrainCorp said it would issue an interim dividend of 15 cents per share, plus a special dividend of 15 cents per share.

“This is a strong result with good contributions from all parts of our business,” GrainCorp chief executive Alison Watkins said in a statement.

“Our performance during the half has benefited from higher earnings from both our grains and processing businesses, demonstrating the benefits of our strategic focus on deriving value from all points along the grain chain.” (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)

