UPDATE 1-Australia's GrainCorp sees exports at 9 mln T in 2011/12

CANBERRA, March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s GrainCorp expects to export around 9 million tonnes of grain in the year to September 2012, up from 8 million tonnes last year and about double its annual exports in a normal year.

Alison Watkins, chief executive at GrainCorp, said she was optimistic about the country’s 2012/13 wheat crop thanks to favourable growing conditions.

“We are expecting a strong export year. Last year, a lot of grain was carried over and this year we are expecting to do around 9 million tonnes,” she told Reuters on the sidelines of the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) 2012 outlook conference.

“It is a very big year, as in a normal year exports are more in the range of 4-5 million tonnes.”

Australia was on track for another strong crop after producing a record wheat crop of around 29.5 million tonnes in the 2011/12 growing season, though the quality would depend on the weather, she added.

“It is hard to say as the quality depends on very specific rainfall events. We are generally optimistic about the crop prospects as there is a good amount of sub-soil moisture so that creates favourable planting and growing conditions.” (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Miral Fahmy)