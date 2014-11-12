FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

GrainCorp says annual profit down 64 pct after dry weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - GrainCorp Ltd, Australia’s largest listed agribusiness, said annual net profit fell 64 percent, missing analyst forecasts, as dry weather led to lower grain volumes.

Net profit came in at A$50.3 million ($43.85 million) for the year to Sept. 30, compared with A$175 million the previous year and lower than the A$88 million average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine. Excluding one-off costs, operating net profit was A$95 million.

The company slashed its final dividend to five Australian cents from 20 Australian cents. (1 US dollar = 1.1472 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)

