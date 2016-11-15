FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
GrainCorp profit falls after smaller Australian crop
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 15, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 9 months ago

GrainCorp profit falls after smaller Australian crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd on Wednesday reported a full-year profit of A$30.9 million ($23.33 million), down 3.7 percent from a year ago, amid a smaller crop in eastern Australia.

Underlying net profit came in at A$53 million, up from A$45 million a year earlier, in line with market guidance provided in February, it said.

"Our diversified business model has allowed us to deliver a solid performance in the face of some significant external headwinds," GrainCorp Chief Executive Officer Mark Palmquist said. "These challenges have largely affected the grains and oils businesses, however they have been partially offset by another strong performance from GrainCorp Malt."

He said GrainCorp expected a return to a stronger year in the current financial year, driven by higher volumes. ($1 = 1.3245 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.