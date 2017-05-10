FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australia's GrainCorp H1 profit triples on record wheat crop
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 3 months ago

Australia's GrainCorp H1 profit triples on record wheat crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.

GrainCorp said its underlying net profit for the six months ended March 31 came in A$100.1 million ($73.6 million), up from A$32.2 million last year.

GrainCorp was boosted by Australia's record wheat output during the 2016/17 season, supporting the company's storage and handling segment as well as its trading arm.

Australian wheat production totalled 35.13 million tonnes last year, surpassing the previous record set in the 2011/12 season. ($1 = 1.3600 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.