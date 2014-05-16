BRIEF-Grainger H1 net asset value rises 16.9 pct

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Grainger plc interim dividend up 5.5 percent to 0.61 penceper share

* Grainger plc - triple net asset value (nnnav) rose 33p (16.9%) to 228p per share

* Grainger plc - gross net asset value (nav) rose by 30p (12.4%) to 272p per share compared to september 2013;

* Grainger plc - continued outperformance in our residential uk portfolio: recording a 10.4% increase

* Grainger - anticipate further good performance in second half based on our sales pipeline and profits to come from our development activities