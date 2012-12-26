FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grainger to pay $70 mln on claims it overcharged US government
December 26, 2012

Grainger to pay $70 mln on claims it overcharged US government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - W.W. Grainger has agreed to pay $70 million to resolve assertions that the hardware distributor overcharged federal government agencies, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The company had contracts with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Postal Service. The Justice Department said that Grainger’s GSA contract required disclosure of commercial pricing policies but an audit showed that it had failed to provide accurate information.

The Justice Department said that Grainger also had failed to meet obligations to provide the Postal Service with “most-favored customer” prices.

A Grainger representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

