Grainger profit beats estimates
April 17, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Grainger profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Industrial maintenance and safety products supplier WW Grainger Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations, helped by higher demand in the United States.

Net income rose to $189.5 million, or $2.57 per share, from $159.1 million, or $2.18 per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 16 percent to $2.19 billion.

Sales in the United States rose 10 percent to $1.70 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.52 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

