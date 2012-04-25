FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grainger raises dividend by a fifth
April 25, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Grainger raises dividend by a fifth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Industrial distributor W.W. Grainger Inc increased its quarterly dividend by 21 percent, a week after posting strong results and raising its full-year outlook.

The company will now pay a dividend of 80 cents per share, compared with its earlier payout of 66 cents per share.

Last week, Grainger reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ expectations, helped by higher demand for its products in the United States, and raised its full-year earnings guidance.

Grainger’s shares were trading up 2 percent at $208.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

