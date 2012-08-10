FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WW Grainger's July sales rise 11 percent
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

WW Grainger's July sales rise 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc’s sales grew 11 percent in July on higher demand for its heavy and light manufacturing products.

Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, said daily July sales in its U.S. segment increased 6 percent. Sales in its heavy and light manufacturing markets were up in the high single digits, the company said.

Daily sales in Canada increased 10 percent in July while those in the company’s other businesses’ segment rose 71 percent.

Shares of the Chicago-based company, which competes with MSC Industrial Direct Co and Fastenal Co closed at$204.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.